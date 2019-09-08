Ahead of State Budget, 6 ministers inducted into Telangana Cabinet

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has on Sunday expanded his cabinet by inducting six ministers, including his son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.
For the first time, after formation of Telangana in 2014, two women Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod have joined the cabinet. Sabitha Indra Reddy was the Home Minister in the previous Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.
Others who bagged ministerial berths are Gangula Kamalakar, MLA from Karimnagar, P Ajay Kumar from Khammam. With today’s induction, the strength of State cabinet stands at 18.
The cabinet expansion assumes significance as it brings back TRS Party Executive President KT Rama Rao back to ministerial role after a hiatus. He has been given the same portfolio which he held earlier.
The induction of Harish Rao also puts an end to the speculation over alleged rift between him and the party’s leadership.
The new governor Tamilisai Soundararjan, who was sworn-in this morning, administered oath to new ministers at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the evening.
The Chief Minister had allocated Finance for Harish Rao; Municipal Administration, Information Technology and Industries for KT Rama Rao; Education for Sabitha Indra Reddy; Civil Supplies and BC Welfare for Gangula Kamalakar; Transport to Ajay Kumar and Tribal, Women and Child Welfare for Satyavati Rothod.
The first meeting of the expanded cabinet, the Budget 2019-20 Bill was approved. The Budget proposals will be tabled in the Assembly on Monday.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...