Ahead of State Budget, 6 ministers inducted into Telangana Cabinet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has on Sunday expanded his cabinet by inducting six ministers, including his son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

For the first time, after formation of Telangana in 2014, two women Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod have joined the cabinet. Sabitha Indra Reddy was the Home Minister in the previous Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Others who bagged ministerial berths are Gangula Kamalakar, MLA from Karimnagar, P Ajay Kumar from Khammam. With today’s induction, the strength of State cabinet stands at 18.

The cabinet expansion assumes significance as it brings back TRS Party Executive President KT Rama Rao back to ministerial role after a hiatus. He has been given the same portfolio which he held earlier.

The induction of Harish Rao also puts an end to the speculation over alleged rift between him and the party’s leadership.

The new governor Tamilisai Soundararjan, who was sworn-in this morning, administered oath to new ministers at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

The Chief Minister had allocated Finance for Harish Rao; Municipal Administration, Information Technology and Industries for KT Rama Rao; Education for Sabitha Indra Reddy; Civil Supplies and BC Welfare for Gangula Kamalakar; Transport to Ajay Kumar and Tribal, Women and Child Welfare for Satyavati Rothod.

The first meeting of the expanded cabinet, the Budget 2019-20 Bill was approved. The Budget proposals will be tabled in the Assembly on Monday.