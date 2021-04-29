In view of vaccine shortage in Mumbai, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Ashwini Bhide, in a couple of tweets on Thursday, has asked senior citizens not to crowd or stand in long queues at the vaccination centres. Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage of vaccine doses.

Currently, vaccines are in short supply. But be rest assured that all citizens above 45 years will eventually get vaccinated, she said.

Bhide said that those who have taken their first dose are reasonably protected. Even if there is a slight delay in getting their second dose, that should not be a major problem. Senior citizens should not get scared because of the delay. Wear a double-mask at the vaccination centre, she said.

Please wait till the municipality has adequate vaccine stock, and you can get your jab without having to stand in long queues. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) will continue to put out more details, said the Additional Municipal Commissioner in the tweet.