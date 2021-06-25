National

Alliance Air to fly daily between B’luru & Hyderabad from July 12

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on June 25, 2021

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and back effective July 12.

Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM.

Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement.

Published on June 25, 2021

