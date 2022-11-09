At a time when Pakistan is using drones to drop narcotics across the border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to maximise use of anti-UAV technology to scuttle such attempts to destablise the country.

“We have to make maximum use of anti-drone technology to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border,” Shah told the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in a meeting convened to take stock of security across the country. The Home Minister’s assertion came a day after the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a hexa-copter drone from Pakistan at the Gandu village, Kilcha of Ferozepur district of Punjab.

Shah, according to the MHA, said contraband not just ruins the youth but the money earned from it also affects the internal security of the country. To stop that, he urged the intelligence community “to work together for its complete destruction”.

The Minister also insisted on strengthening information sharing and liaison between counter-terrorism and anti-drug agencies of the States, said the Ministry. Earlier, the Director IB Tapan Deka welcomed the Minister to the meeting for extensive discussions on various issues related to national security including on counter terrorism, threat from extremism, cyber security and border related aspects.

Appreciating the IB for playing important role in maintaining peace in the country anonymously without any expectations, Shah said “Our fight is against terrorism as well as its support system, till we do not fight strictly against both of them, victory over terrorism cannot be achieved”.

He also drew the attention of the IB to coastal security and stressed that “we should keep a close eye on even the smallest and most isolated port,” said the MHA. Picking on the recent successes against Left Wing terrorism, including taking over the control over Budha Pahad in Jharkhand which was once the stronghold of Maoists, he directed the intelligence top brass to dismantle its financial logistical support system.

