Andhra Pradesh sees 17 new coronavirus cases, total tally up to 40

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals all for support

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert, as 17 new coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases pushed up the total number of cases in the state to 40.

According to a bulletin released on Tuesday, 17 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported since 9 PM last night, even as 4 patients recovered.

A total of 164 samples were tested last night, out of which 147 were negative and 17 are positive.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to all philanthropic organisations, trusts, NGOs, corporates and individuals to assist the government in fighting the pandemic by providing medical equipment and personnel, non-medical volunteers to work at quarantine centres, food, water and linen besides transport and other logistics support.

