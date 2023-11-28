Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched 12 new Andhra Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (APTRANSCO) sub-stations and laid the foundation stone for 16 new sub-stations across the state, and for 750 MW solar power project at Kadapa and 100 MW solar power project at Anantapuram worth ₹6600 crore.

The State Government also signed an MoU with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for setting up solar and wind energy plants of 500 MW each and 250 MW PSP plant with an investment of ₹10,000 crore and employment potential for 1500 persons, an official statement said. Senior officials of the Energy Department and HPCL exchanged MoU copies in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Inaugurating the sub-stations and laying the stone virtually, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to supplying quality power to all regions across the State and dedicated the new sub-stations to the service of the locals.

He launched 12 sub-stations built with a cost of ₹620 crore in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Sri Saya Sai, Eluru, Palnadu, Nellore, Annamayya and Kadapa districts and laid the foundation stone for 16 sub-stations in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Nandyala and Kurnool districts being built with a cost of ₹2479 crore.

solar power projects

The solar power projects coming up with an investment of ₹3400crore at the solar parks at Kadapa and Anantapuram will have an employment potential for 1700 persons.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone for enhancing the production capacity of EV scooter manufacturing utility of Avera AI Mobility Pvt Ltd’s plant at Nunna in Vijayawada from 25,000 to 1 lakh units. The enhanced production capacity will provide employment to another 200 persons.

With the new sub-stations across the State, supply and transmission capacity would be upgraded and most of the power problems would be solved, said the Chief Minister, adding that people in submergible Mandals like Kunavaram, Chintur, VR Puram and Etipaka would also receive quality power.

He said that the Government had spent ₹1700 crore in the initial days for enhancing the feeder capacity to supply nine-hour free power to farmers during day time.

The Chief Minister said that the Government has also signed agreement with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) for producing 17,000 million units of solar power in the State and supplying 13,000 million units of power to agricultural sector at the rate of ₹2.49 per unit as against the usual average unit cost of ₹5.30 thereby reducing the burden of the State exchequer on free power supply to farmers. He said the SECI would make available 3000MW, 3000MW and 1000 MW of solar power by Sept 2024, Sept 2025 and Sept 2026 respectively.