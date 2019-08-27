AP CM announces cash incentives to sportspersons

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said here on Tuesday that his Government would give cash incentives to sports persons from the State who excelled at the national level after 2014.
“The cash incentives will be given to all sportspersons who won medals at the national level. The gold medallists will be given ₹5 lakh, silver medallists ₹4 lakh, while the bronze medallists will get ₹3 lakh,” he said.
He said it was necessary to recognise the efforts of sportsmen at the junior and sub-junior levels. The gold medal winners in this category at the national level would be given ₹1.24 lakh;for silver medal winners ₹75,000; and for bronze medal winners ₹50,000. The encouragement to junior and sub-junior level sportsmen would go a long way and ‘many Sindhus would emerge from them’, he said.
Later, at another review meeting, he announced release of ₹1,150 crores as relief to small depositors who had invested less than ₹20,000 in Agrigold company. The company was caught up in a scam. The amount would be paid back to the depositors by the State Government and later it would be recovered by selling the assets of the company.
