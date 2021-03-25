AP CM Jagan inaugurates Kurnool Airport

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Kurnool Airport located at Orvakal and named it after the freedom fighter Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy.

After inauguration, the Chief Minister said that the flight operations from the airport will commence from March 28, servicing to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai routes.

He stated that the airport is equipped with all the latest technology, fine infrastructure, which can facilitate parking for four aircraft.

Stating that this will be the sixth civilian airport in the State after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Rajamundry and Kadapa, the Chief Minister said that the airport was set up in the Judicial Capital of Andhra Pradesh, connecting other states.

The State government had developed the airport on a war footing within a year and a half by spending ₹ 110 crore on completing all the pending works, building lounges, getting ATC and DGCA permissions, and even establishing power substations and two high-end fire engines were made available at the airport.

The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in front of the Airport Passenger Terminal building and inspected the buildings inside the airport.

Later, the Chief Minister released a special postage stamp on the occasion of the inauguration of Kurnool Airport.