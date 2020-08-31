AP Govt to launch two schemes for pregnant women on September 1

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Andhra Padesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch two new schemes for pregnant women.
The schemes, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, to be launched on September 1, 2020 aim at providing nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers along with children.
While YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in 77 Tribal areas covering 8 ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8,320 Anganwadi Centres, all the remaining urban and rural areas lying in plain lands will be covered under YSR Sampoorna Poshana.
In order to address malnutrition and anemia among pregnant and lactating mothers and children aged between 6 months and 72 months, the State government has brought YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes to provide supplementary nutrition through Anganwadi centers.
As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited from this scheme.
The State government will be spending ₹1,900 crore every year to supply nutritious food under this scheme.
Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, the State government intends to spend ₹1,100 every month on each pregnant and lactating woman, ₹620 on each child aged between 6-36 months, and ₹553 on each child aged between 36-72 months, totalling of ₹307.55 crore per annum on 3,80,000 beneficiaries.
Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the State government will be spending ₹850 every month on each pregnant and lactating women, ₹412 on each child aged between 6-36 months, and ₹350 on each child aged between 36-72 months, totalling of ₹1,555.56 crore per annum on 26,36,000 beneficiaries.
In order to monitor the effective implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has developed a comprehensive mobile application to assess the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries, according to a release.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Before trading, study the commodity market to avoid unnecessary risk and losses
A swift revival of economic activity has propelled base metals prices higher
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...