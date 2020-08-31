AP Govt to launch two schemes for pregnant women on September 1

Andhra Padesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch two new schemes for pregnant women.

The schemes, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, to be launched on September 1, 2020 aim at providing nutritious food for pregnant women and lactating mothers along with children.

While YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in 77 Tribal areas covering 8 ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8,320 Anganwadi Centres, all the remaining urban and rural areas lying in plain lands will be covered under YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

In order to address malnutrition and anemia among pregnant and lactating mothers and children aged between 6 months and 72 months, the State government has brought YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes to provide supplementary nutrition through Anganwadi centers.

As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited from this scheme.

The State government will be spending ₹1,900 crore every year to supply nutritious food under this scheme.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, the State government intends to spend ₹1,100 every month on each pregnant and lactating woman, ₹620 on each child aged between 6-36 months, and ₹553 on each child aged between 36-72 months, totalling of ₹307.55 crore per annum on 3,80,000 beneficiaries.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, the State government will be spending ₹850 every month on each pregnant and lactating women, ₹412 on each child aged between 6-36 months, and ₹350 on each child aged between 36-72 months, totalling of ₹1,555.56 crore per annum on 26,36,000 beneficiaries.

In order to monitor the effective implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Department of Women Development and Child Welfare has developed a comprehensive mobile application to assess the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries, according to a release.