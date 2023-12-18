Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has formally launched an enhanced YSR Aarogyasri on Monday, a scheme to provide free healthcare to the poor with additional benefits and new features.

Formally launching the scheme in Amaravati today, Reddy said the revamped scheme will now provide free treatment costing up to ₹25 lakh while expanding the coverage to about 4.25 crore people in the state under the purview of Aarogyasri.

The treatment under the scheme is now being provided in 2,513 hospitals across the state, the Chief Minister said. The distribution of Smart Aarogyasri Cards with new features has also commenced .

A supplementary scheme, Aarogya Aasara, is also being implemented to assist ₹5,000 per month. Over 25 to 27 lakh are also covered under Arogua Asara and over ₹1,300 crore has been spent on the scheme so far.

``We have brought major ailments including heart transplant, cancer and stem cell therapy. Only for cancer treatment for the poor we have spent Rs 1300 crore,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

``The shortage of specialist doctors in the state is only at 3.9 percent as against 60 per cent at the national average. Shortage of nurses in the state is zero as against 27 while the national average of the nurse’s shortage is 27 per cent,’‘ Reddy said.

About 105 types of medicines are being distributed from village health clinics in the state, which are also offering 14 types of diagnostic tests, Reddy said, adding that ``AP is the only state which has brought in the family doctors concept as part of its focus on the preventive healthcare, the Chief Minister added.

From December 19, an extensive campaign will be launched to educate the people on the benefits of the upgraded Aarogyasri scheme and to provide new Aarogyasri health cards.

From January 1, 2024, free medicines will also be supplied directly to eligible people. ``We are working with the postal department for the purpose,’‘ Reddy said. Aarogya scheme Suraksha Phase 2 will also be from January 1. As part of this health camps will conducted in every mandal which will be repeated once in six months.