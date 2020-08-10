AP industrial policy to focus on sustainable development, balanced growth across regions

The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced a new ‘Industrial Development Policy 2020-23’ focussing on sustainable development with special accent on MSMEs, women and growth across regions.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, State Minister for Industries, unveiled the policy at an event hosted at the APIIC and relayed virtually. The event saw participation from industry, academia and trade associations.

The new industrial development policy lays emphasis on balancing growth across regions and communities; and is focused on reducing the cost of doing business and helping MSMEs achieve scale and improve competitiveness. Andhra Pradesh has 70.9 per cent (as of 2018) of its total population in the working-age and this is the second-highest share in India. Hence, promoting skill development and entrepreneurship with 30 skill development colleges to address the aspirations of the youth and creating better living standards has been chosen as another key focus area.

The policy aims to drive industrialisation based on the natural competitive advantages of the State such as long coastline, availability of power and water, infrastructure and connectivity, and a large pool of talented resources.

The focus will also be on promoting high value add and cutting edge industries to be future proof. As may as 10 sectors will be in focus including niche ones such as toys and furniture, footwear and leather, machinery and precision equipment, aerospace and defence apart from pharma, textiles, automobile, electronics and petrochemicals.

It also stressed on the goal of empowering women entrepreneurs belonging to the backward communities. Another focus area is asset creation — providing ready-built pre-cleared facilities and skill development centres which can serve as a base for the growth of the State.

Industrial zoning

The policy also envisages implementing industrial zoning to ensure planned industrial development and to provide a ‘risk-free’ investment-friendly environment for setting up and operating industries and minimise the impact on the environment. The land allotment on lease-cum-buy-out model has been given approval in the policy.

The policy envisages setting up of YSR AP ONE, a multi-faceted business enablement centre to assist investors throughout the investment lifecycle. YSR AP One will provide services such as investor facilitation, market research, marketing and branding, sales support, incentive management, and special category cell. De-risking the investments, with an end to end support for the investors, is the cornerstone of the policy and it has outlined interventions to support units by end -to-end hand holding.

The Minister said “the AP Government has prepared this policy after extensive stakeholder consultations with industry and academia, incorporated global best practises while ensuring that the aspirations of the youth are addressed in this policy.”