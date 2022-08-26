AP, Parley for Oceans ink MoU to save seas from pollution

Andhra Pradesh government has on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based Parley for the Oceans, to clean the shores of the State and make Andhra Pradesh plastic free by 2027. As part of the MoU, Parley Future Institute along with Parley Super Hub will be set up in the State to manufacture goods with recycled plastic, attracting ₹16,000 crore investment in the next six years and generating employment to over 20,000 people.

Speaking after signing of the MoU in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said environment and economy were two sides of a coin and his government was moving ahead with inclusivity and sustainability to protect and nurture the environment.

”Visakhapatnam has taken up the world’s largest beach cleaning programme with the participation of over 22,000 people at a stretch of 28 km starting from Gokul Beach to Bheemili Beach, about 76 tonnes of plastic was collected from the seashore,’‘ he said.

Emphasising that it is the responsibility of all to save the oceans, he said that 70 per cent of the world’s oxygen comes from marine plants and plastic debris has affected at least 267 marine species worldwide.

Garbage collection

The State government has been taking steps to protect the environment and thus brought an industrial policy that encourages companies to adopt green and clean production measures. Engaging around four thousand vehicles across the state in October 2021 has resulted in an increase in garbage collection rate from 22 to 62 percent, the Chief Minister said.

To curb the plastic menace, the state government made pacts with organisations like Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet and Parley for the Oceans.

Referring to wide-spread use of plastic banners and flexes in the State, Chief Minister said: “From today, we ban use of plastic flexes and banners’‘ adding that despite their relatively higher cost, banners made of cloth should be used, according to a release.