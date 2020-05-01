AP plans 8 fishing harbours, one jetty; to invest ₹3,000 cr

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop eight fishing harbours and a jetty in the State to ensure fishermen do not migrate to other States for livelihood. The proposed project is estimated to cost about ₹3,000 crore. The move to develop these comes in the backdrop of recent instances of hundreds of AP fishermen getting stuck in other States.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said with the construction of the new fishing harbours, fishermen can earn a livelihood within the State and there would be no need for them to migrate to other States for their livelihood.

During a review meeting, he instructed the officials to complete the development work for these fishing harbours and the jetty within three years.

According to State Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana, the setting of the new harbours is expected to enhance fishing activity in the State and the income of fishermen.

The fishing harbours are proposed to be set up in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, and West and East Godavari districts. The jetty will be constructed in Srikakulam.

The harbours would come up in Badagatlapalem in Srikakulam, Pudimadaka in Vizag, Uppada in East Godavari, Narsapuram in West Godavari, Machilipatnam in Krishna, Nizampatnam in Guntur, Kothapatnam in Prakasam and Juvvaladinne in Nellore.

The jetty will come up in Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district, according to a statement.