AP plans 8 fishing harbours, one jetty; to invest ₹3,000 cr

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop eight fishing harbours and a jetty in the State to ensure fishermen do not migrate to other States for livelihood. The proposed project is estimated to cost about ₹3,000 crore. The move to develop these comes in the backdrop of recent instances of hundreds of AP fishermen getting stuck in other States.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said with the construction of the new fishing harbours, fishermen can earn a livelihood within the State and there would be no need for them to migrate to other States for their livelihood.
During a review meeting, he instructed the officials to complete the development work for these fishing harbours and the jetty within three years.
According to State Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana, the setting of the new harbours is expected to enhance fishing activity in the State and the income of fishermen.
The fishing harbours are proposed to be set up in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Guntur, and West and East Godavari districts. The jetty will be constructed in Srikakulam.
The harbours would come up in Badagatlapalem in Srikakulam, Pudimadaka in Vizag, Uppada in East Godavari, Narsapuram in West Godavari, Machilipatnam in Krishna, Nizampatnam in Guntur, Kothapatnam in Prakasam and Juvvaladinne in Nellore.
The jetty will come up in Manchineellapeta in Srikakulam district, according to a statement.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...