AP relaxes norms for ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to cover more beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh government has expanded the scope of its flagship scheme to promote school education, Amma Vodi, by relaxing eligibility norms to increase the number of beneficiaries, according Adimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Addressing newspersons at a press conference held here on Friday, Suresh, who handled education portfolio, before the Cabinet reshuffle early this week, said the eligible annual income for a family was increased from ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 in rural and urban areas, respectively. The maximum limit of land that can be owned by the beneficiaries under the scheme was also increased from 2.5 acres of agricultural land to 3 acres. “Similarly the upper limit on monthly consumption of electric units was also increased from 200 units to 300 units. Unlike earlier, those who have a four-wheeler (such as tractors and taxis) are also now eligible to receive benefits under the scheme,’‘ the Minister said. Under the scheme launched by the State government in January 2020, a financial assistance of ₹15,000 will be given to nearly 43 lakh eligible mothers or guardians who send their children to school. As per the government, the scheme, along with another scheme, Nadu - Nedu, enables strengthening infrastructure in government schools, and has led to about 30 per cent increase in student enrollment in the last academic year.

