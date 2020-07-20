AP reports 4,074 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

The spread of coronavirus continues unabated in Andhra Pradesh with detection of 4,074 new infections.

According to a bulletin released on Monday, 33,580 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total 54 had succumbed to the dreaded virus. With this, the death toll in the State has reached 696.

East Godavari district topped the number of new cases with 1,086 followed by Guntur and Kurnool with 596 and 559 cases respectivelty.

About 13.49 lakh samples have been tested so far in the State. While total positive cases are now at 53,724. The number of cases under treatment is 28,800 and 24,228 have been discharged.