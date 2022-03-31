AP to deploy drones for comprehensive land survey

Andhra Pradesh Government will be deploying 154 drones for conducting a comprehensive land survey in the State. This was disclosed at a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha Scheme presided over by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Thursday.

To begin with, 51 advanced drones will be operational for survey by April 5 and said another 20 are being procured to expedite the process. A total of 154 drones will be used for the land survey.

According to officials, the target was to complete land survey and issue clear titles in 5,200 villages by the end of July 2023, another 5,700 villages by the August 2023-end, and 6,460 villages by the September 2023-end

The first phase of taking Orthorectified Radar Image (ORI) images will be completed by November, while the second and third phases would be completed by December this year and January 2023, respectively.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to solve all the problems in a transparent manner and regular updating of the physical records, he added.