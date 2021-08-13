Apollo Hospitals inks pact with Group of Hospitals - DMIMS, (DU)

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Apollo Hospitals Group on Friday signed an MoU with Group of Hospitals - DMIMS, (DU), one of the biggest private healthcare medical universities in India to offer a world-class liver transplant programme to patients in central India.
The MoU, signed on World Organ Donation Day, would benefit patients with complications due to end-stage chronic liver disease as also in rare cases of sudden failure of a previously healthy liver.
“This MoU is the first-of-its-kind in central India and will change the scenario of liver transplant in the region. This will be a boon to patients in need of liver transplant in terms of cost and convenience and they will not have to travel to other cities and States for treatment,” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said in a press statement.
Also read: Apollo Hospitals mandates Credit Suisse to find investor for pharma business
According to the release, an estimated two lakh patients die of liver failure or liver cancer annually in India, about 10-15 per cent of which can be saved with a timely liver transplant.
“This partnership with Apollo Hospitals will enable us to serve the people of central India with best of care for liver transplants as we together build a knowledge and result-oriented liver transplant programme,” Datta Meghe, Founder and Chairman, Group of Hospitals - DMIMS, (DU), was quoted in the statement.
The MoU was signed by Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director- Apollo Hospitals Group and Sandeep Shrivastava, CEO, Group of Hospitals - DMIMS, DU.
