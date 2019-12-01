Arithmetic prevailed over merit in government formation, says Devendra Fadnavis

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
The BJP could not come to power in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single largest party because “political arithmetic prevailed over merit, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. On taunts over his pre-poll “Me punha yein” (I will return) assertion, Fadnavis admitted that he did say so, but forgot to give a time-table for it. “You need to wait for some time,” he added.
Fadnavis was speaking in the state Assembly after a resolution was moved to congratulate him on being appointed the leader of opposition.
The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and supported by members of other parties, including NCP’s Jayant Patil and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat. “The BJP got people’s mandate as ours is the single largest party. Our strike rate was 70 per cent in the October 21 Assembly polls, but political arithmetic prevailed over merit. Those who got around 40 per cent marks in the election have formed the government,” Fadnavis remarked. “We are accepting it as part of democracy,” he said.
Several leaders in the House, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, took a jibe at Fadnavis over his impassioned pre-poll “I will come back” affirmation. Responding to it, Fadnavis said, “I did say ‘I will come back’, but forgot to give you the time-table for it. But I can assure you one thing, you need to wait for some time.” “I not only announced several projects in the last five years, but started work on them as well. You never know, I may come back to inaugurate them,” he said.
Fadnavis also assured the House of functioning within the constitutional and legal framework. “My opposition to the government will be on some of the principles, and without any personal agenda,” he added.
Fadnavis, leader of state BJP legislature unit, was on Sunday named the new leader of opposition in the Assembly by Speaker Nana Patole.
Earlier, Fadnavis asked CM Thackeray to fulfil his own earlier demand of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers for crop damages. He said this in the Assembly while congratulating senior Congress leader Nana Patole on being elected Speaker of the Lower House of the state Legislature.
“Uddhav Thackeray, as leader of his party (Shiv Sena), while touring the state (last month, when he was not the chief minister) demanded Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers as assistance. I think he should ensure now that farmers get the assistance,” Fadnavis said.
Thackeray was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, after his party came together with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state. The three parties forged an alliance after the Shiv Sena fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.
Last month, when a bitter tussle between the Sena and BJP over government formation was on, Thackeray toured some areas where farmers suffered crop damages due to unseasonal post-monsoon rains this year.
He had dubbed the Rs 10,000 crore package announced by the then Fadnavis-led state government as inadequate and demanded that the affected farmers be given Rs 25,000 per hectare as compensation.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Scrutiny by the US drug regulator continues to plague many companies
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has come out with its initial public offering, proposing to raise ₹ 750 crore ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...