With 2023 billed as the “Year of Transformation,” the Army has shifted online for efficient management of human resources at the level of jawans, junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and new recruit Agniveers, besides for the integration of medical records.

For transformation to sink in the rank and file, a “Change Management Philosophy” document has been prepared by HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC), which lays down broad and overarching contours of approach for adapting to and managing the inevitable change, according to a document prepared by the armed force.

“The document holistically addresses senior leadership for managing aspects at the apex and policy level and junior leadership at the functional and implementation level of the change,” elaborated the Army document.

These initiatives were highlighted by Army chief General Manoj Pande at the annual press conference on Thursday.

Data analytics application

The Indian Army Data Repository and Analytics (INDRA) application has been developed to manage the database of JCOs and other personnel spread across 47 Record Offices. The application will enable the collection, compilation, and extraction of data and information for statistical analysis by various stakeholders, according to the Army. A central data repository has already been created at the Integrated Headquarter (IHQ) of the Ministry of Defence (Army) in June.

Similarly, web-based Army Software for Agnipath Administration and Networking (ASAAN) has also been developed in-house to record and manage the entire database for all Agniveers whose first batch has joined for training on January 1. The data will be made available to Agniveers and other agencies after they exit the armed forces.

The Dhanwantari software will enable seamless exchange of medical data across all military hospitals and command echelons, using the secure Army Digital Network. It will also allow the commanders and health planners to have access to medical records for effective planning of personnel.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit