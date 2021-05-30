National

Around 1.41 crore households benefited by welfare schemes in 2 years: AP CM

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 30, 2021

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy   -  The Hindu

₹95,528 crore has been disbursed thru DBT

In the last two years of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, 1.41 crore households have been benefited by at least one welfare scheme in Andhra Pradesh, according to State Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was speaking after releasing documents on the performance of the government in the last two years in Amaravati on Sunday.

“Out of 1,64, 68,591 households in the state, 1, 41,52, 386 households were benefited by any one of the schemes of the government and added that ₹95,528 crore has been directly given to the people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, the Chief Minister said.

Another ₹37, 197 crore has been given to beneficiaries indirectly through other various schemes like YSR Arogyasri, Jagananna Thodu, Gorumudha, and YSR Sampoorna Poshana, totalling to 1.31 lakh crore, he added. About 66 per cent of the beneficiaries are the welfare schemes in the state were women.

The Government will send two documents to every household through volunteers, including a letter written to the women in a family which will have details of schemes benefited by the family, while the other will have the details of the election manifesto promises that have been fulfilled in the last two years of governance.

Published on May 30, 2021

Direct Benefit Transfer
Andhra Pradesh
