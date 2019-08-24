Arun Jaitley (1952-2019): A much-beloved politician

With the demise of Arun Jaitley, India has lost a much-beloved politician symbolising the post-Emergency generation of student leaders who defied dynasties and rose up the ranks through sheer grit and talent.

A product of the student movement who was jailed during the Emergency, Jaitley’s was a political journey that mirrored the rise of the BJP in post-liberalisation India. In his over-four-decade-long career, Jaitley remained as ideologically opposed to the induction of Secularism into the Preamble of the Constitution as he was to the sort of Socialism practised by the Congress in its heyday.

What has transpired in the last one month is an almost surreal sequence; the tragic passing away of Jaitley after Sushma Swaraj, and of Pramod Mahajan years earlier, ends the column of second-generation leaders that LK Advani had groomed in the 1990s to lead the BJP.

The generational change did not entirely go the way Advani would have planned but Jaitley was decidedly central to it, even if he himself did not emerge as the first among equals. Unlike Mahajan and Swaraj, who did not foresee the rise of the indefatigable force in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley had spotted the writing on the wall fairly early.

In his support for the decision to send Narendra Modi, a General Secretary in the central party, as Chief Minister of Gujarat in the place of Keshubhai Patel in 2001, as well as in defending him against the wrath of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in the aftermath of the post-Godhra riots in 2002, Jaitley showed he was among the few friends and allies that Modi had in Delhi back then.

The affable lawyer shared a deep ideological and personal bond with Modi and his lieutenant, Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah. When Shah was externed from Gujarat in connection with custodial-death cases against him, Jaitley supported him unquestioningly. During his term as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shah was a frequent visitor to Jaitley’s chambers in Parliament, where he would defend him against personal and legal attacks.

The triumvirate of Modi, Jaitley and Shah rose as the pivotal power structure after the defining election of 2014 even though the lawyer-cum-politician lost to Amarinder Singh in the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. Amid all the conspiracy theories about who sent Jaitley to the tough turf in Punjab, the only State where the Congress managed to stave off the BJP’s stupendous advance, I asked Amit Shah about the possible source of this particular misadventure. “Pata nahin who wahan kyon gaye. Mein to chahta tha ki woh Patna se ladein aur Modiji Benares se, taki puri eastern belt mein lahar ban jaye (I don’t know what made him choose Amritsar. I wanted him to contest from Patna and Modiji from Varanasi, so that there was a wave in the entire eastern belt of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar),” Shah told me with genuine bewilderment.

Jaitley managed to ruffle many feathers by acquiring, in the first six months of the NDA’s tenure in 2014, top Cabinet portfolios, including Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs and even Information and Broadcasting. “It’s a Government run by two-and-a-half men,” remarked the inimitable Arun Shourie, as the commentariat underlined the PMO’s influence in almost all critical decisions related to finance and the economy. While Jaitley himself would count the GST rollout and clean-up of banks as among his achievements as Finance Minister, his management of the economy invited widespread criticism.

But even with those who disagreed with him, Jaitley was genial and unfailingly polite. What made him special and his loss so personal to a wide spectrum of people was the hearty charm of the quintessential Punjabi from West Delhi and the easy ability he had to make friends. The flood of genuine condolences from his staunch political adversaries — from Shashi Tharoor, his debating adversary in Delhi University, to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury — is testimony to the former Finance Minister’s wide arch of comradeship across the political divide even in the present polarised atmosphere of distrust.

With his passing away, the vestiges of the spirit of dialogue, camaraderie and democratic spirit have finally evaporated from the institutional sub-culture of the BJP. There is no one left now who would meet the Opposition, criticism and even the trauma of a major surgery in the midst of many debilitating ailments with the good cheer and warmth that Arun Jaitley did.