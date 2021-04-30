As Covid infection spreads, Delhi govt urges Centre to double oxygen quota

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Delhi government has urged the Centre to increase the daily allocation of medical oxygen 976 tonnes a day from 490 tonnes on “humanitarian grounds” due to the unprecedented health crisis.
The additional oxygen allocation is urgently required and this should preferably come from nearby oxygen plants reducing the turnaround time, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote in a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Sisodia also urged Centre to provide transport infrastructure including railways and tankers for the additional allocation, since Delhi being a non-industrial State does not have its own infrastructure. “The allocation along with transport infrastructure will enable us to immediately operationalise the additional beds being set up on war footing”, Sisodia said.
From the initial allocation of 378 tonne per day, the Centre had increased it to 480 tonnes on April 18 and then to 490 tonnes. Sisodia pointed out that the additional allocation to Delhi has been made from plants which are located more than 1,500 km from Delhi — that is Durgapur, Rourkela and Kalinganagar.
In spite of the additional allocation, Delhi has not received the allotted quantity even on a single day and most of its officers and ministers are in the process of rationing the supply of medical oxygen to various Covid hospitals 24x7, Sisodia noted.
On an average, there has been 25,000 new Covid cases and about 10 per cent of them required some form of hospitalisation including oxygen support. The Delhi government is creating an additional 15,000 non-ICU beds and 1,200 ICU beds within one week to 10 days on a war footing basis, he said.
Medical oxygen is being allocated to various Covid hospitals as per the formula prescribed by the central government. At present there are 16,272 non-ICU oxygen beds and 4,866 ICU beds. With the additional beds coming into operation, the total estimated daily requirement of medical oxygen is 976 tonne.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...