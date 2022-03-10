Assembly elections: BJP to retain power in UP, Punjab votes for AAP

The BJP, despite facing challenges over the farmers' protests, is all set to retain Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to the initial trends available after one-and-a-half hours of counting of votes. In Punjab, the ruling Congress is facing a massive defeat as the Opposition AAP is likely to form the next government in the State, according to the available updates from counting stations.

Out of the 403 seats, trends are available for the 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP was leading in 277 seats, clearly crossing the minimum seats to form the government. The principal Opposition party SP was leading in 113 seats. The BSP was leading in four seats and the Congress was leading in just three seats. The BJP was leading in almost all regions of the State, according to the trends.

In Punjab, of the 117 seats, trends are available for all 117 seats. The AAP was leading in 89 seats and the Congress was leading in 15 seats. The SAD-BSP alliance was leading in eight seats while the BJP-led alliance was leading in four seats. State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, SAD leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal were trailing in their seats.

In Uttarakhand, of the 70 seats, trends are out for 70 seats. The BJP was leading in 44 seats and the Congress was leading in 22 seats. Other parties were leading in four seats.

In Goa, trends of all 40 seats in the 40-member Assembly are available. The BJP was leading in 17 seats and the Congress was leading in 12 seats. The new player in the State, the Trinamool Congress, was leading in four seats. AAP was leading in two seats and others were leading in five seats, in a clear indication of a hunge Assembly. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing against the Congress in his seat.

In Manipur, in the 60 seats, trends of all 60 seats were available and the BJP was leading in 28 seats and the Congress was leading in seven seats. Other parties, including the NPP, were leading in 25 seats.

Ensuring smooth counting

The Election Commission said altogether, 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on ground to ensure the smooth counting process. "Commission has also deputed two special officers- Chief Electoral Officer Delhi to Meerut and Chief Electoral Officer Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements," the panel added in a statement.