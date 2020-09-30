Babri Masjid case: Congress asks government to file appeal

The decision of the CBI Special Court to acquit all the accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Case runs counter to Supreme Court Judgement as also the Constitutional spirit, the Congress said in Wednesday.

Party's general secretary and chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that SC in its judgement in November 9 clearly held that demolition of Babri Masjid as a clear illegality and “egregious violation of the rule of law.”

Surjewala said but the SC exonerated all the accused. "It is clear that the decision of the Special Court runs counter to the decision of the Supreme Court of India," he said.

He said the entire country witnessed a deep-rooted political conspiracy by BJP-RSS and its leaders to destroy the country’s communal amity and brotherhood for usurping power at any cost. "The then BJP Government of Uttar Pradesh was a co-conspirator in the designed attack on India’s Constitutional ethos. So much so that SC was misled by filing a wrong affidavit on oath. It is only after detailed examination of all these aspects, facts and evidence that SC held the demolition of Masjid to be 'an egregious violation of the rule of law'," Surjewala said.

Surjewala said every Indian, who has innate faith in the Constitution as also in the spirit of communal amity and brotherhood, expects and urges the Central and State Governments to file an appeal, against the decision of the Special Court founded in error and follow the letter of the law and the Constitution, without any partiality and pre-meditated prejudice. "This is the true calling of rule of law and our Constitution," he added.