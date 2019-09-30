BEL evinces interest in TN Industrial Explosives, could trigger revival of unit

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Ltd (TEL), whichc was the only licensed State-owned explosive manufacturing unit in the country, till it became a loss-making unit and shut shop in September 2017, appears to have got a lifeline.
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has evinced interest in reviving this State-owned ‘sick’ unit following its foray into the supply of explosives and detonators for the Defence, a State government official said.
On September 26, the Tamil Nadu government inked a memorandum of understanding with BEL, which will initially invest ₹50 crore in the the plant. “It is a win-win for both TEL and BEL. We will give TEL to BEL on a long-term lease. There is no plan of BEL taking over TEL,” he added.
The TEL unit at Katpadi is located on 700 acres in the Panamadangi Reserve Forest on the Vellore-Chittoor border, about 140 km from Chennai.
While 226 of the 300-odd employees who were rendered jobless were offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme, the rest of the employees were redeployed in other State-owned companies such as Tamil Nadu Newsprint, Tamil Nadu Cements and SIDCO, said R. Ravi, a former employee of TEL and General Secretary of the Labour Progressive Front, which has been demanding that the State government settle the dues of TEL employees. The government has to give nearly Rs 4 lakh to each employee, he said.
In 2013-14, TEL recorded an all-time high revenue of Rs 45 crore. However, the company started making a loss after a stoppage in production of key products following poor sales, said Ravi.
“We will consider bringing back the employees deployed in other units back to TEL,” the State government official said.
Incorporated in February 1983 by the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation, TEl manufactured NitroGlycerin based explosives in technical collaboration with Bofors Nobel Chematur, Sweden, and sub-collaboration with Dyno Industries, Norway. It manufactured 15,000 tonnes of NitroGlycerine (NG) explosives of small and large diameter in both gelatinous and powder forms, and 5 million metres detonating fuses with a German company, annually.
Its major customers included Coal India, Singareni Collieries and Neyveli Lignite.
Even as efforts are on to revive TEL, its former employees have approached the Madras High Court to settle their dues, said Ravi.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...