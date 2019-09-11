National

Bengal refuses to implement new Motor Vehicles Act

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 that came into effect from September 1 imposes hefty fines for traffic violations. Representative image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act were ‘too harsh’ and the State would not implement it.

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 that came into effect from September 1 imposes hefty fines for traffic violations. The amendment imposes higher penalties for driving errors. For instance, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet would attract a fine of ₹1,000 as compared to ₹100 earlier. Similarly, use of cellphones while driving can invite a fine between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 — up from ₹1,000. This apart, racing and speeding will lead to imprisonment up to one month while offences relating to accidents can land the driver behind bars for up to six months.

“We had opposed the amendments in Parliament. If we implement the Motor Vehicles Act amendments, it will hurt general people,” Banerjee told newspersons here on Wednesday.

According to her, money cannot be the solution to the problem and things have to be looked at from the “humanitarian point of view”.

Published on September 11, 2019
West Bengal
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tackling the slowdown: Finance Minister meets TN industry captains