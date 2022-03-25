Bill in Lok Sabha to merge three Delhi corporations with MCD

Ignoring criticism from the AAP, the Union Home Ministry introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill aims to subsume the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had challenged the Centre to hold the elections to the corporations at the earliest and had said that the delay in conducting the polls is an attack on democracy.

In the statement on objects and reasons, the Union Home Ministet Amit Shah said the Act was amended by Delhi Assembly in 2011 to trifurcate the Corporation into three. He said the MCD’s trifurcation was uneven on territorial divisions and revenue generating potential. “As a result, there was huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations compared to their obligations. Over a period, the gap has only widened, increasing the financial difficulties of the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees. These delays hadresulted in frequent strikes by the municipal employees affecting civic services, but also created concomitant problems of cleanliness and sanitisation. Such financial constraints on these corporations resulted in inordinate delay in the fulfilment of their contractual and statutory obligations, creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi,” Shah said.

Shah added that owing to inadequacies in resources and uncertainty in fund allocation and release, the three corporations have been facing huge financial hardships, making it difficult for them to maintain the civic services in Delhi at the desired levels. "The level and quality of delivery of municipal services in the National capital needs to be in consonance with its unique status and cannot be subjected to vagaries of financial hardship and functional uncertainties," he claimed in the Bill.

Shah said the amended Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity, ensuring a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources. He promised that the move will bring about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.