BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya urged the Centre to develop a crafts village similar to Delhi Haat on the Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane expressway to protect the livelihoods of the 3,000 Channapatna toy artisans.

“These craft villages can come up on the vacant lands along the highway and provide space for Channapatna artists to showcase and sell their toys and handicrafts and build restaurants to offer the most sought-after local cuisine,” he said in the Parliament on Monday.

As the highway nears completion in two to three months, he stated that “the majority of users will skip several towns along the route, such as Bidadi, Maddur, Ramanagaram—famous for its cuisines such as Bidadi Thatte Idli and Maddur Vada–and Channapatna, affecting the livelihoods of thousands and the local economy.”

Furthermore, the crafts village will also provide a platform for millions of tourists to witness the rich heritage and culture of the Mysuru region, he added.

Artisans in Channapatna and nearby towns largely depend on thousands of commuters for selling their toys and handicrafts.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit