The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation expects to spend ₹1,500 crore on delivering the “healthcare at doorstep” scheme.

Sudhakar Shinde, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the ‘Chief Minister Health at Doorstep Scheme’ would be launched soon. It focuses on reducing out-of-pocket expenditure and diagnostic services like taking blood samples of those above 60 years. Over 4,500 drug-consumable services will be provided to patients at their doorstep. BMC spends 15 per cent of its budget on healthcare, a much higher share than any other state in the country, and is expected to spend ₹1,500 crore to provide these doorstep benefits., he said at the inaugural session of the CII Hospital Tech summit.

BMC is looking to the industry to provide skilled medical professionals, IT support and innovative solutions to make quality healthcare available to residents in Mumbai, he added.

N Nawin Sona, Principal Secretary, Public Health Department, Maharashtra Government, said, the government is working on a roadmap to make healthcare accessible, accountable and affordable. Technology adoption is key to reducing the cost, he said, adding that the public and private sector needed to align on health data and making a health registry. He added that the Digital Health Mission for Maharashtra was underway, and the Government was keen to collaborate with the private sector, according to a note from CII.