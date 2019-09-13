Buyers, suppliers to come face-to-face at Coimbatore Raw Mat India expo

Coinbatore will host the maiden edition of Raw Mat India 2019. The three-day expo, starting September 18, has been organised by Codissia.

“Though we have been planning such an event for close to a year now, the timing has turned out to be perfect as the industrial slowdown is taking a toll on micro, small and medium enterprises. MSMEs do not have the bargaining power or the wherewithal to tide over a highly volatile raw material price environment. The government should intervene and fix a benchmark price,” said Codissia President R Ramamurthy, on the sidelines of a meeting to announce the conduct of Raw Mat India 2019.

The effort is aimed at bringing buyers and suppliers of materials (used by the industry on a daily basis) under one roof. A range of industries such as automobiles, textile, engineering, foundry, electrical and electronics, infrastructure, information technology, agriculture, Railways, aviation, oil and gas, and defence, are expected to benefit from the expo.

Over 80 companies from places such as New Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Puducherry, besides Tamil Nadu, have confirmed participation. “There will also be an exhibitor from South Korea,” he added.

The expo is expected to generate business worth over ₹150 crore.

The event is being supported by NSIC, Mumbai Metal and Stainless Steel Merchants Association, Bombay Non-Ferrous Metals Association, Indian Resins Manufacturers Association, Materials Recyclers Association of India, and MSME Technology Development Centre.

Vedanta Sterlite Copper is the Principal Sponsor and Arkkays National Engineering and Foundry Co, Chennai, the diamond sponsor of this event.

P Udayakumar (Director, Planning and Marketing), Functional Director, NSIC, is to inaugurate the event, while R Paneerselvam, Principal Director, MSME-TDC, and D Dhanavel, Chief Commercial Officer, Vedanta Sterlite, will be the Guests of Honour.

Codissia plans to make this a biennial event. The venue of Raw Mat is the Codissia Trade Fair Complex here.