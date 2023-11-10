Career Mosaic, an international student recruitment company for over 300 leading US universities, has signed memorandam of understanding (MoU) with 20 US universities more. As part of this partnerships, the company will disseminate information about these universities, courses, and scholarships offered by them to students in India.

“We will also hold facilitate student counselling sessions, institutional roadshows, application assistance and other forms of market outreach to support Indian students aspiring to study in the US,” Abhijit Zaveri, Founder and Director of Career Mosaic, said.

“India has the maximum number of students in the US, overtaking China that was leading the tally until 2022. As per the United States Embassy in India it has issued a record number of student visas this summer (June-August 2023), with the total exceeding 90,000,” he said.

Effectively, one in every four students who was issued visa was to an Indian. Last year (2022), a record 1.25 lakh student visas were issued to Indian nationals.

About 75 per cent of US bound student applications come from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka being the other big contributing States.

The list includes Kansas State University, Middle Georgia State University, Southern Connecticut State University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Weber State University and Ohio Northern University.

The top States favoured by Indian students in the United States include California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and Missouri, a Career Mosaic statement said here on Friday.