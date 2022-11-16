The World Health Organization said the causality behind the death of 66 children in Gambia was being investigated, even as serious concerns persist on the presence of contaminants in paediatric cough syrups.

About a month ago, WHO issued a medical alert on four cough syrups made by an Indian company (Maiden Pharma), following the death of 66 children in Gambia.

Giving an update on the incident, WHO’s Dr Mariângela Simão said the causality of the deaths and potential ingestion of the contaminated products was being investigated.

However, she added, there was serious concern about on the presence of contaminants in the cough syrups. Similar cases were being reported out of Indonesia, as well.

The UN health agency was trying to trace where the excipients came from, Dr Simao, WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, said at a media briefing.

The development comes even as media reports from Gambia indicate that a link was still to be established between the deaths and the cough syrups. Investigation against the company has been initiated in India as well.

However, after early action in October, when the alleged contaminated products were red-flagged by the WHO, there has not been any follow-up information from the UN agency or the Indian regulator on the incident.

Covaxin information

Responding to another query on Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine from Bharat Biotech, Dr Simao said, they were awaiting information on the corrective and preventive action being taken by the manufacturer.

Presently, the procurement of the vaccine for UN agencies stands suspended after a series of irregularities had been found in the good manufacturing practices, she said.

The vaccine was in the news recently, over alleged discrepancies during the clinical trial. The company has not officially responded to the report.

