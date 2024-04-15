Telangana Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government would honour the promise of ₹2-lakh farm loan waiver by August 15.

“We are going to clear all farm loans up to ₹2 lakh at one go. We will also give a bonus of ₹500 on every quintal of paddy from the next agricultural season,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Narayanpet on Monday, he said the government introduced the free bus service scheme for women using public transport and gas cylinders at ₹500 in the first 100 days of assuming power.

“Likewise, we will waive the farm loans before August 15,” he said.

He urged voters to help Congress win 14 out of the 17 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands to defeat the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

