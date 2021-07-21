CBSE extends date of finalising Class XII results to July 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the date of finalising the results of class XII from July 22 to July 25 (5 pm).

“As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity. However, last date July 22 is approaching and teachers involved are getting panicky, committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these,” said an official statement.

CBSE is well aware of time constraints and problems faced by schools and teachers. Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to July 25, 2021, it added.

“Further it is requested that the schools may continue to work towards compiling the results by completing the moderation to avoid any last minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation, the results of such schools will be declared separately,” the official statement added.

Meanwhile, the CBSE will declare the result of regular students as per the policy approved by the Supreme Court. However, in case of the private students neither the schools nor the CBSE have desired records, hence, their results cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy.

Private candidates

“The issue of private candidates was also discussed in the Supreme Court and thereafter, a policy was decided wherein the written examination will be held for declaring the results of private candidates. This issue was discussed in detail and court has agreed with all the petitioners,” said the note by CBSE.

The Tabulation Policy for assessment of results was framed by a committee looking into all aspects of regular and private candidates. The Board will conduct the exams for private category of students between August 16 to September 15, 2021 and their results would also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education. The notification in this regard will be issued soon, the statement added.