CCI raids BASF, others over alleged vegetable seeds price fixing

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India’s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday raided local offices of several vegetable seed companies including a unit of Germany’s BASF in a case related to alleged price collusion, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) officials were raiding offices of BASF India and at least three other vegetable seed companies in an operation across the country that included Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the sources said.
A spokesperson for BASF India confirmed the raids at Nunhems office, based in Gurugram. “We are yet to confirm the exact reason of the raid. We are strictly committed to high standards of legal compliance and business ethics. We will support the officials in every way possible,” she said. The CCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Also read: Planting hopes in hydroponics
The names of the other companies being raided were not immediately clear.
Further details of the case and the raids were also not available, as the CCI does not make anything related to its investigations of alleged price cartels public.
In recent years, the antitrust watchdog has raided several companies in case of alleged price fixing, including the likes of beer giant Carlsberg and commodities trader Glencore.
Typically during such surprise raids, company officials are questioned and documents, as well as computer hard disks, are seized, which are analysed by the watchdog later as its investigation progresses.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...