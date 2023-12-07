The Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of ₹561.29 crore for Integrated for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project.’ This is under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of ₹500 crore, said Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister for Defence.

Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.

The mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient. This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management, he said. On Thursday, the Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chennai and nearby rural areas.

To help the State governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release, in advance, the Central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF of ₹493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The Centre had already released the 1st instalment of the same amount to both States, the Minister said in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday sought an interim relief of ₹5,060 crore from the Centre to carry out various development works affected due to the incessant rain caused by cyclone Michaung. This is for carrying out relief in the affected districts of Chennai, Tiruvallurr, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpet. The rain damaged roads, bridges and common buildings, and affected the livelihood of lakhs of people.

On Thursday, Stalin shared a detailed overview with Rajnath Singh of the devastation caused by the floods and requested his support in immediately releasing ₹5,060 crore as interim relief to rectify the damage incurred.