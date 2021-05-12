Centre monitoring power supply to oxygen plants

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The Ministry of Power on Wednesday said that it is monitoring the power supply to 73 major identified oxygen plants across the country out of which 13 oxygen plants supply oxygen to Delhi-NCR.
REC Ltd has set up a 24-hour oxygen plant control room and an Internal Control Group (ICG) tasked with maintaining liaison with oxygen plant nodal officers for ensuring 24x7 Power supply to these plants, the Ministry said in a statement.
The initiative is part of the Centre’s preventive and remedial measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to oxygen plants by the state utilities, it added.
The Ministry has advised states corrective measures including resetting of relays at the Barotiwala plant in Himachal Pradesh and Kerala Mineral & Metal plant in Kerala, and laying of a 132kV underground cable for the oxygen plant at Salequi in Uttarakhand in the stretch prone to bird fault, the statement said.
Based on Power System Operation Corporation's technical audits of power supply of each oxygen plant, the Ministry has written to the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh pointing out the remedial measures which need to be taken by the respective State Utilities to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...