Centre monitoring power supply to oxygen plants

The Ministry of Power on Wednesday said that it is monitoring the power supply to 73 major identified oxygen plants across the country out of which 13 oxygen plants supply oxygen to Delhi-NCR.

REC Ltd has set up a 24-hour oxygen plant control room and an Internal Control Group (ICG) tasked with maintaining liaison with oxygen plant nodal officers for ensuring 24x7 Power supply to these plants, the Ministry said in a statement.

The initiative is part of the Centre’s preventive and remedial measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to oxygen plants by the state utilities, it added.

The Ministry has advised states corrective measures including resetting of relays at the Barotiwala plant in Himachal Pradesh and Kerala Mineral & Metal plant in Kerala, and laying of a 132kV underground cable for the oxygen plant at Salequi in Uttarakhand in the stretch prone to bird fault, the statement said.

Based on Power System Operation Corporation's technical audits of power supply of each oxygen plant, the Ministry has written to the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh pointing out the remedial measures which need to be taken by the respective State Utilities to ensure uninterrupted power supply.