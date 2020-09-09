Centre nets ₹770 crore through divestment in Bharat Dynamics

Dyson Corale: Straight as a pin and ready to go
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
The Centre on Wednesday managed to complete its first divestment of the current fiscal by selling a part of its stake in ammunitions and missile systems manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
“BDL OFS (offer for sale) concluded today with total subscription of about 2.34 crore shares worth ₹770 cr from institutional and retail investors,” Secretary, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management), said in a tweet. This issue will help the company achieve minimum public shareholding norms which prescribe that at least 25 per cent of shareholding should be with non-promoters or public. Prior to the OFS, the Centre had 87.75 per cent of total shares, which will now come down to 75 per cent.
Bharat Dynamics is Central public sector enterprise under the Defence Ministry.
The government kept the base offer size of over 1.83 crore share representing 10 per cent of holding, while there was proposal to exercise green shoe option of 91.64 lakh shares or 5 per cent of holding. The floor price was ₹330 a share.
Retail investor sand employees will get a discount of ₹20 per share; 5 per cent of shares over and above this offer may be offered to employees.
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...