Centre orders ‘Adaptation of Central Laws’ in J&K; Here’s a complete list of 37 central laws to be implemented

The Centre has ordered 37 central laws envisaged in the Concurrent List -- a list of 52 items given in the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India -- to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the official release.

The order has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs). It has also been notified in the Gazette of India along with a schedule mentioning all 37 central Acts.

The Order of the implementation of 37 central laws will be called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020.

The provisions will come into force with immediate effect in the UT of J&K, which came into being on October 31, 2019, after the Centre, on August 5, 2019, announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for the erstwhile state of J&K. The state was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

According to the official statement of the ministry, the adaptation of the central laws in the UT, with required modifications and amendments, will ensure administrative effectiveness and smooth transition in the UT. The order will further help to amalgamate the UT with the Constitution of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday had assured members of the newly formed Apni Party of Jammu and Kashmir that the intention of the Centre was not to bring in any “demographic changes” in the region.

The Home Minister had informed a party delegation that J&K would have a “better domicile policy than other States in the country”.

Earlier, the erstwhile State had separate laws and legislature that used to govern the region.

Here is the complete list of the laws that will be implemented in the UT of J&K -

1. The Advocates Act, 1961 (25 of 1961); 2. The All India Services Act, 1951 (61 of 1951); 3. The Ancient Monuments And Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (24 of 1958); 4. The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (26 of 1996); 5.The Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948); 6.The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (12 of 2017); 7.The Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952); 8. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908); 9. The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974); 10. The Collection of Statistics Act, 2008 (07 of 2009); 11. The Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952); 12. The Court-Fees Act, 1870(7 of 1870); 13. The Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948); 14. The Family Courts Act, 1984 (66 of 1984) 15. The Government Securities Act, 2006 (38 of 2006); 16. The High Court Judges (Salaries And Conditions of Services) Act, 1954 (28 of 1954); 17.The Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 (59 of 1973); 18. The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (104 of 1956); 19. The Income-Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961); 20. The Indian Forest Act, 1927 (16 of 1927); 21. The Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 (48 of 1970); 22. The Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860); 23. The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016); 24. The Limitation Act, 1963 (36 of 1963); 25. The National Co-Operative Development Corporation Act, 1962 (26 of 1962); 26. The Official Languages Act, 1963 (19 of 1963); 27. The Press and Registration Of Books Act, 1867 (25 of 1867); 28. The Press Council Act, 1978 (37 of 1978); 29. The Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988 (49 of 1988); 30. The Protection Of Human Rights Act, 1993 (10 of 1994); 31. The Public Debt Act, 1944 (18 of 1944); 32. The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966 (29 of 1966); 33. The Real Estate (Regulation And Development) Act, 2016 (16 of 2016); 34. The Representation Of People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950) 35. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (30 of 2013); 36. The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (54 of 2002) and 37. The Textiles Committee Act, 1963 (41 of 1963).