Centre rushes expert team to Lakshdweep which reported first Covid-19 case

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

Index case is a traveller from Kochi

The Health Ministry on Tuesday rushed a team of experts to Lakshadweep, after the Union Territory reported its first ever Covid-19 case on Monday.

The index case is a traveller who had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi in Kerala on January 4 this year by ship. The case was reported to a hospital with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 and was tested positive.

Subsequently, 31 primary contacts of the index case have been traced and quarantined, of which 14 have now been found to be positive and have been isolated.

As many as 56 contacts of positive cases detected so far have also been traced and quarantined.

The UT administration has initiated disinfection procedures and operationalised intensive risk-communication activity.

The Central multi-disciplinary team comprises experts drawn from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry; National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Regional Office of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The team will assist the UT administration in Covid-19 containment activities.

