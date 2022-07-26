CESC’s Park Circus distribution station gets LEED’s Gold Certification

The distribution station of CESC Ltd, located at Park Circus in Kolkata has become the first station in India to achieve Gold Certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ( LEED) V4.1 EB OM on the merit of its green initiatives.

It is also the first substation in India to be LEED-certified. The facility has achieved more than 10 per cent reduction in power consumption and has installed aerators and water meters to make water usage more efficient. Initiative was taken for rain water harvesting in the station, with the arrangement for ground water recharge, said a press statement.

Green cleaning policy

The building houses a grid connected rooftop solar system which ultimately helps to reduce the energy withdrawal from the grid. A “Green cleaning” policy has been implemented to encourage the use of green chemicals for cleaning and maintenance. Furthermore, an integrated pest management plan has been developed to encourage the use of non-toxic pesticides. To ensure proper waste management, daily waste is segregated and monitored on a regular basis for proper disposal.

LEED is an international symbol of excellence in sustainability and green building leadership. It signifies that a building is reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, reducing operating costs, prioritising sustainable practices, and creating a healthier environment.

