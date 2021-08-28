National

Chennai Division of Southern Railway adds a new shed near Tada in AP

Chennai | Updated on August 28, 2021

The shed will be used to transport agro products to interior parts of Andhra Pradesh

Doravarichattram near Tada in Andhra Pradesh (AP) has become a new shed in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway. On Saturday, the first rake with 1,092 tonnes of paddy in 21 BCN wagons started for Samalkot in East Godhavari district of AP from Doravarichattram, thus generating revenue of Rs.7.1 lakh, a press release from Southern Railway said.

The Chennai Division operates 18 goods sheds to transport essential commodities, petroleum products and automobiles from Chennai to other parts of the country. Hitherto, Korukkupet was the only goods facilityin the Chennai Central-Gudur section. However, there were persistent demands from the agro sector for facilities to transport paddy from the Gudur end of the division to interior districts of AP in the Nellore belt.

As part of the mission #HungryForCargo, Chennai Division made use of an unused ballast siding at Doravarichattram station to load paddy of the Andhra Pradesh Growers’ Association within one week after it was approved as a goods shed. The unused ballast siding identified for loading on August 18 was designated as a goods shed on August 21 and the paddy loading happened on Saturday.

Around 20 rakes of paddy are expected to be transported every year from Doravarichattram. Since Doravarichattram is located only 30 km from Tada railway station, it will be a conducive location for the business houses in Sri City, an integrated business city in Tada, to utilise this goods facility for rail transport, says a release from Southern Railway.

Published on August 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Indian Railways
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like