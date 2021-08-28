Chennai Division of Southern Railway adds a new shed near Tada in AP

Doravarichattram near Tada in Andhra Pradesh (AP) has become a new shed in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway. On Saturday, the first rake with 1,092 tonnes of paddy in 21 BCN wagons started for Samalkot in East Godhavari district of AP from Doravarichattram, thus generating revenue of Rs.7.1 lakh, a press release from Southern Railway said.

The Chennai Division operates 18 goods sheds to transport essential commodities, petroleum products and automobiles from Chennai to other parts of the country. Hitherto, Korukkupet was the only goods facilityin the Chennai Central-Gudur section. However, there were persistent demands from the agro sector for facilities to transport paddy from the Gudur end of the division to interior districts of AP in the Nellore belt.

As part of the mission #HungryForCargo, Chennai Division made use of an unused ballast siding at Doravarichattram station to load paddy of the Andhra Pradesh Growers’ Association within one week after it was approved as a goods shed. The unused ballast siding identified for loading on August 18 was designated as a goods shed on August 21 and the paddy loading happened on Saturday.

Around 20 rakes of paddy are expected to be transported every year from Doravarichattram. Since Doravarichattram is located only 30 km from Tada railway station, it will be a conducive location for the business houses in Sri City, an integrated business city in Tada, to utilise this goods facility for rail transport, says a release from Southern Railway.