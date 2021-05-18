Chennai police tightens curbs

The Chennai police from Tuesday intensified implementation of lockdown in the city by restricting movement of people from one police station limit to another.

People should have e-registration to move from one police station limit to another even in the permitted hours within the city which has the maximum number of coronavirus infection in the State.

The Chennai police has created checkpoints at 13 places in 12 police districts. The police station limits are divided into 348 sectors and the roads will be barricaded, said an overnight order issued by Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

The order took Chennaiites by surprise as chaotic scenes were witnessed on Tuesday morning at Anna Salai.

E-Registration is granted for three categories — individual/group travel by road — this includes inter district and intra district; individual/group coming to Tamil Nadu via flight or train and commercial establishments/ organisations/ traders/ financial companies.

The Chennai police said the force will be deployed on 205 two-wheeler patrolling vehicles, 309 four-wheeler patrolling vehicles and beat patrolling vehicles at important points.

Arrangements have been made for the public to buy vegetables, essentials and food within the sector where they live. They will be allowed to do so in the permitted hours between 6 am and 10 am as per guidelines of the State government issued earlier.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped marginally to 33,059 (33,075 on Monday) to a total of 16.64 lakh. There were 364 deaths. Over 1.60 lakh Covid samples were tested.

Chennai reported a drop in the number of daily infections to 6,016 (6,150 on Monday), , says a State Health Ministry data.