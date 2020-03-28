Chhattisgarh: All districts to get 100 beds each for COVID-19 cases

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
The Chhattisgarh government will provide 100 beds each to all districts of the state to deal with coronavirus cases, a senior official here said on Saturday.
As many as six persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, while swab reports of 81 people are awaited.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues and officials late on Friday to review the steps taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic and to ensure supply of essentials during the 21-day lockdown, the official said.
Baghel directed officials to provide 100 beds in each of the 28 districts and ensure treatment of suspected coronavirus patients in all medical colleges of the state, he said.
The beds will be provided to government and private hospitals based on the availability of space, the official said.
The CM also reviewed the availability of COVID-19 testing kits and masks at AIIMS Raipur and Jagdalpur Medical College in Bastar district.
Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences College is being developed as a COVID-19 hospital, where 500 beds are being arranged, the official said, adding that the facility will be ready in the next 10 days.
Chhattisgarh natives, who are stranded in other states because of the lockdown, have been asked to stay put and all necessary arrangements are being made for them through administrative channels, he said.
Baghel has assured that people from other states who are stuck in Chhattisgarh are being taken care of, the official said.
The Chief Minister also asked officials not to prevent farmers and labourers engaged production and supply of essentials from working and asked them to spread awareness about social distancing among these people, the official said.
