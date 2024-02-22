Chicago-based Turtle Wax, Inc., a leading global car care company, has launched a co-branded care-care studio at Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram in partnership with RCD Car Detailing Company. The opening of the new studio coincided with the completion of five years of Turtle Wax operations in the country.

Denis John Healy III, CEO and Chairman of Turtle Wax Global and Robin Aston, Deputy Managing Director, EMEA and Vice-President of Global HR, along with Sajan Murali, Managing Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India, among others, inaugurated the studio on Wednesday. The studio boasts ultra-modern detailing technologies and a team of qualified and trained personnel and offers a wide range of car detailing services and products to cater to the personalised tastes of enthusiasts.

Maintenance, hygiene

Paired with RCD Car Detailing, the Turtle Wax Car Care Studio will cater to the demand for professional vehicle maintenance and hygiene, a spokesman said here. It offers a range of care packages from Turtle Wax’s ceramic and graphene range using the latest technologies. Customers can experience the results delivered by the US company’s market-leading products.

Sajan Murali, Managing Director, Turtle Wax Car Care India, said, the company has witnessed a growing interest in Kerala. “The brand is proud to have completed five years in India and has the largest range of categories and products, promising unique DIFM (Do-It-For-Me) services. We are confident that our partnership with RCD Car Detailing will enable us to provide good car care services. We will continue to strengthen them in the coming years and go to tier II and III towns of the country.”

Quick, clean and fresh

Rahul Thulaseedharan of RCD Car Detailing Company said, “We are excited to partner and represent the global leader in car care.” Customers can check into a Turtle Wax Car Care Studio for a quick, clean, and fresh feel before they hit the roads. Turtle Wax products are non-harmful to the vehicle’s body paint and can withstand extreme weather changes, protecting exterior car from scratches, dullness, and climate conditions. It offers a range of interior detailing car care products, too.

