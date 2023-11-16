Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon investors to become partners in the transformation of Kerala into a world-class economy by investing in the State’s flourishing tourism sector.

“Kerala is all set to transform itself from being the best tourism destination to the perfect tourism investment destination in the country. By investing in Kerala Tourism, you will also be a part of this tremendous transformation,” the Chief Minister said while inaugurating the Tourism Investors Meet on Thursday.

“Kerala is the only State in the country with four international airports. We have numerous national and State highways. Soon, one can travel from Kerala’s northern end to its southern end on water. Kerala has the highest number of 5-star hotels in the country. We are investment-ready, we are accessible, our workforce is well trained, and our physical and digital infrastructure is unmatched in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

The Tourism Investors Meet, Vijayan said, is intended to connect investors with key stakeholders, local entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore potential collaborations and gain valuable insights into Kerala’s tourism ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said that a Single Window Clearance System has been created to assist tourism investors and a Facilitation Centre set up to follow up on the preliminary deliberations at the Investors Meet. The State, he pointed out, is providing investment subsidies and incentives and encouraging PPPs in the tourism sector.

“As the tourism sector in Kerala continues to grow at a rapid pace, your investments will also reap rich dividends. Your investments can further develop our tourism infrastructure and enhance the quality of our services. Your investments will surely benefit from the vibrant hospitality and services industries here. Your investments will generate indirect employment in allied industries such as handicrafts and agriculture as well,” he added.

The emergence of Kerala as a global tourism hotspot is backed by solid numbers. In terms of domestic tourist arrivals, the State hit an all-time record in 2022, with 1.88 crore domestic travellers visiting Kerala. International tourist arrivals also registered an exceptional growth of 171.55 per cent in the first half of 2023, compared to the first half of 2022.

Revenue generated by Kerala’s tourism sector has also been on a steady rise, with revenue more than tripling from ₹11,335.96 crore in 2020 and ₹12,285.91 crore in 2021 to ₹35,168.42 crore in 2022. The State’s foreign exchange earnings from tourism were to the tune of ₹2,792.42 crore in 2022. Tourism accounts for about 12 per cent of Kerala’s GDP and almost a quarter of the State’s workforce - 23.5 per cent - is employed in the tourism sector.

“We are also positioning Kerala as a wedding destination, targeting a global audience. To give a new perspective to Kerala Tourism, seven visual corridors, each offering a unique product, are also being envisaged,” the Chief Minister said.