Cochin Chamber seeks grievance redress mechanism for industrialists

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the State Government’s move to intervene and direct the labour department to withdraw the notice issued to one of the industries for non-compliance with the provisions of law, which was struck down by the High Court.
The Chamber apprehended that negative publicity would send wrong signals to existing as well as prospective investors in the state at a time when all other states were wooing industrialists to set up units to generate employment.
It is necessary for the State to have trade and industry running which, in turn, will provide employment to get the economy back on track, as the pandemic was still looming large.
While the government department may want to implement the law in its literal sense, a grievance redress mechanism at the highest level will alleviate the fears of many industrialists so that a normal industrial atmosphere continues to exist for industries so that they do not get whisked away by other states.
This will also enable the Government to intervene before the matter gets precipitated. News of the loss of even one industry, irrespective of the reason, would not be welcome for the State, the Chamber president K. Harikumar said.
As perceptions about the industrial ecosystem play a major part in deciding investment decisions, the Chamber appealed to the Government to call a meeting of all prospective and existing investors so that their concerns, if any, are addressed at the initial stage itself.
The trade body also proposed to the government that giving industry an opportunity to explain their side would help in improving the ranking in ease of doing business.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...