Congress creates three-member panel to resolve Sachin Pilot’s worries

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has announced a three-member panel to look into the grievances aired by party’s former Rajasthan unit president Sachin Pilot.

The party has also decided to remove Avinash Pande as the AICC general secretary in-charge of the State and appointed senior leader Ajay Maken in his place.

Party’s treasurer Ahmed Patel, general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal and Maken are members in the panel. The panel will “oversee and follow up the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan,” a statement from Venugopal said.

All the three leaders were instrumental in bringing peace among the warring factions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot. Venugopal, also a Rajya Sabha member from the State, and Maken spent several days in Jaipur mediating between the two and avoided a major crisis for the Gehlot government.