Congress manifesto promises 20 lakh jobs, loans for youth in UP

New Delhi, January 21

The Congress has released a manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh here on Friday and said that communal and caste politics has benefitted only a group of leaders in the State. The party offered to create a new political culture in the State by focusing on livelihood issues. The promises in the manifesto include creating about two million jobs and efforts to promote industries and agriculture in the State. Releasing the manifesto, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that about 16 lakh youngsters lost their jobs in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. He said the BJP had promised to create two crore jobs in a year, but has, instead, handed over the entire wealth of the country to a few businessmen. “This election is an election for securing the future of the youth,” he said.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the manifesto reflects the aspirations of seven crore youth in the State. She said none of the examinations for government jobs are being held on a regular and transparent basis. Education, also, according to her, is in a very pathetic state.

‘New vision needed’

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress believes that India requires a new vision. “The vision that was proposed by the BJP in 2014 has completely failed, and it is turning our demographic dividend into a demographic disaster. So India requires a new vision going forward and this is something that most youngsters would agree with. Even people in the BJP, if you ask them, will also say, that something has gone very wrong. The vision that was committed has failed,” he said. He said youngsters in UP understand very well that the last 20-25 years have not really got them anything. “UP used to lead the country in jobs, in fact, UP was the centre of the resistance to the British. UP was where the constitution, where these very far reaching ideas came from, and so it is a step towards providing a vision for the country. And we understand this has to begin in UP,” he added. Priyanka Gandhi did not rule out the possibility for post-poll tie-ups and said if such circumstances arise Congress would be open to considering it. Answering a question, she agreed that she is the face of the Congress campaign but refused to reveal if she was the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

Promise of enhanced support

The manifesto also offers interest free loans up to ₹5 lakh to young entrepreneurs. It says ‘One Product One District’ policy will be relaxed in order to provide support to different clusters within the same district. “All industries that have more than 100 units will be declared a cluster. Uttar Pradesh’s industries shall be revived by promoting traditional clusters and creating new ones. Each cluster shall be provided with credit, marketing, skills and technology and will receive focussed infrastructural support, such as improved electricity and water supply, and sewerage to attract more private investment,” the manifesto said.