Coronavirus: Kerala reports first death

The Covid-19 virus has claimed its first victim in Kerala on Saturday morning, with a 69-year-old passing away at the Government Medical College in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district.

The patient, who arrived from Dubai, had been admitted into the hospital for severe pneumonia. He had also had a history of elevated blood pressure and heart disease, a bulletin issued by the Government Medical College said.

He had previously undergone a coronary artery bypass surgery, too, the bulletin said. He had passed away while being ventilator support, it added.

The victim belongs to Mattancherry, a Kochi suburb, had travelled from Dubai and landed at the CIAL Airport on March 16. He was sent to the Government Medical College with symptoms of pneumonia, was treated and sent back home where he was put under isolation.

During this period, tests confirmed that he was a Covid-19 positive case. He was brought back to the hospital with aggravated pneumonia on March 22, and his condition worsened overnight before the end came on Saturday morning. The body has been handed overto the family. It would be cremated subject to strict protocol applicable.

His driver and a close kin have also tested positive for the virus and are under treatment at the Government Medical College itself. At least 49 co-travellers from Dubai are under observation. No route map has been prepared since the patient was confined tohome and hospital.

Currently, 14 Covid-19 cases are being treated at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. Of these, five are UK nationals while six belong to Ernakulam district, two are from Kannur and one from Malappuram.